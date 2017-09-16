(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th Fighter Wing's 75th Anniversary Gala Ceremony

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Carly Thompson 

    4th Fighter Wing

    The 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base celebrated their 75th Anniversary on September 16th, 2017 at a special gala.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555235
    VIRIN: 170916-F-PC976-001
    Filename: DOD_104915113
    Length: 00:58:55
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
