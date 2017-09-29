Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment conducted a maneuver range with combined anti-armor teams to improve their effectiveness while working together at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Sept. 29, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 13:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555216
|VIRIN:
|170929-M-EL063-817
|Filename:
|DOD_104914869
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/8 Conducts Cross Training with CAAT, by LCpl Holly Pernell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT