    2/8 Conducts Cross Training with CAAT

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment conducted a maneuver range with combined anti-armor teams to improve their effectiveness while working together at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Sept. 29, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 13:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555216
    VIRIN: 170929-M-EL063-817
    Filename: DOD_104914869
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/8 Conducts Cross Training with CAAT, by LCpl Holly Pernell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CAAT
    Combined Anti-Armor Team
    Echo Company
    2/8
    cross training
    2nd Battalion 8th Marine Regiment
    Maneuver range

