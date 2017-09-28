(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Europe News Break One-Minute 02 Oct. 2017

    GERMANY

    09.28.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    American Forces Network Europe

    U.S. Army Europe and 13 other nations competed in the European best sniper squad competition 2017 at the 7th army training command in grafenwoehr training area, germany. The European best sniper squad competition is the second U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with allies and partner nations. Some of the 30 events during the competition include shooting from a boat, shooting from a helicopter, long range target shooting, ghillie suit construction and a ruck march. The five day competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership and promote NATO interoperability.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 555188
    VIRIN: 171002-N-GW139-001
    Filename: DOD_104914232
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe News Break One-Minute 02 Oct. 2017, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    NATO
    AFN
    sniper
    Europe
    DMA
    U.S. Army
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    AFN Europe
    European Best Sniper Squad Competition 2017

