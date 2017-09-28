AFN Europe News Break One-Minute 02 Oct. 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Europe and 13 other nations competed in the European best sniper squad competition 2017 at the 7th army training command in grafenwoehr training area, germany. The European best sniper squad competition is the second U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with allies and partner nations. Some of the 30 events during the competition include shooting from a boat, shooting from a helicopter, long range target shooting, ghillie suit construction and a ruck march. The five day competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership and promote NATO interoperability.