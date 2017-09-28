U.S. Army Europe and 13 other nations competed in the European best sniper squad competition 2017 at the 7th army training command in grafenwoehr training area, germany. The European best sniper squad competition is the second U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with allies and partner nations. Some of the 30 events during the competition include shooting from a boat, shooting from a helicopter, long range target shooting, ghillie suit construction and a ruck march. The five day competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership and promote NATO interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 11:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|555188
|VIRIN:
|171002-N-GW139-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104914232
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Europe News Break One-Minute 02 Oct. 2017, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
