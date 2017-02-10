(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-16 Night Takeoff

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    10.02.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takeoff from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 07:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555169
    VIRIN: 171002-F-KN424-521
    Filename: DOD_104913745
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, AF
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Night Takeoff, by SSgt Benjamin Gonsier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    F-16
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    455th AEW
    Fighting Falcon
    AFCENT
    Afghanistan
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support
    555th EFS
    U.S. Air Force Central

