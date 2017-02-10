PARATUS REPORT -OCT 1, 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

The new Enlisted Evaluation System, which will be available to view this month, features revised competencies and evaluation standards designed to more accurately evaluate and document performance. More information: http://www.dcms.uscg.mil/our-organization/assistant-commandant-for-human-resources-cg-1/personnel-service-center-psc/epm/epm3/



If you were involved in hurricane response and restoration, you must complete the electronic health screening tool and forward the medical record copy to your health record custodian. For more information : https://hswl.uscg.mil/



To find out how you can help Coast Guard members affected by recent hurricanes go here: http://allhands.coastguard.dodlive.mil/2017/09/02/hurricane-harvey-donation-instructions-and-resources-for-coast-guard-members/



The maximum cap for tuition assistance will change this fiscal year to $2,250. The new limit now allows members to take up to nine credit hours from authorized colleges and universities. http://www.forcecom.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/FORCECOM-UNITS/ETQC/Voluntary-Education/Active-Duty/