(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PARATUS REPORT -OCT 1, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    The new Enlisted Evaluation System, which will be available to view this month, features revised competencies and evaluation standards designed to more accurately evaluate and document performance. More information: http://www.dcms.uscg.mil/our-organization/assistant-commandant-for-human-resources-cg-1/personnel-service-center-psc/epm/epm3/

    If you were involved in hurricane response and restoration, you must complete the electronic health screening tool and forward the medical record copy to your health record custodian. For more information : https://hswl.uscg.mil/

    To find out how you can help Coast Guard members affected by recent hurricanes go here: http://allhands.coastguard.dodlive.mil/2017/09/02/hurricane-harvey-donation-instructions-and-resources-for-coast-guard-members/

    The maximum cap for tuition assistance will change this fiscal year to $2,250. The new limit now allows members to take up to nine credit hours from authorized colleges and universities. http://www.forcecom.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/FORCECOM-UNITS/ETQC/Voluntary-Education/Active-Duty/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 07:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 555167
    VIRIN: 171002-G-OY189-767
    Filename: DOD_104913743
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PARATUS REPORT -OCT 1, 2017, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TUITION ASSISTANCE
    HURRICANE RESPONSE
    PARATUS REPORT
    ENLISTED EVALUATION SYSTEM
    HURRICANE HARVEY

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT