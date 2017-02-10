The new Enlisted Evaluation System, which will be available to view this month, features revised competencies and evaluation standards designed to more accurately evaluate and document performance. More information: http://www.dcms.uscg.mil/our-organization/assistant-commandant-for-human-resources-cg-1/personnel-service-center-psc/epm/epm3/
If you were involved in hurricane response and restoration, you must complete the electronic health screening tool and forward the medical record copy to your health record custodian. For more information : https://hswl.uscg.mil/
To find out how you can help Coast Guard members affected by recent hurricanes go here: http://allhands.coastguard.dodlive.mil/2017/09/02/hurricane-harvey-donation-instructions-and-resources-for-coast-guard-members/
The maximum cap for tuition assistance will change this fiscal year to $2,250. The new limit now allows members to take up to nine credit hours from authorized colleges and universities. http://www.forcecom.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/FORCECOM-UNITS/ETQC/Voluntary-Education/Active-Duty/
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 07:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|555167
|VIRIN:
|171002-G-OY189-767
|Filename:
|DOD_104913743
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PARATUS REPORT -OCT 1, 2017, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
