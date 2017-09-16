Adventuring Guam Video Series #2: Hiking to Ague Cove

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555165" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Our first hike as the Adventuring Guam team to Ague Cove.



As with any hike on Guam, it is best to get permission before hiking on private land and respect no trespassing signs.



According to NOAA Science and Operations Officer Roger Edson, Jesus Pangelinan is the contact for those who wish to hike on this private land. Mr. Pangelinan can be reached at (671) 477-9269.

Source: http://theguamguide.com

This video series is to build resiliency amongst service members and their families stationed on Guam by experiencing local culture and more.