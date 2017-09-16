(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adventuring Guam Video Series #2: Hiking to Ague Cove

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.16.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phillip M Guadiana-Gomez 

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

    Our first hike as the Adventuring Guam team to Ague Cove.

    As with any hike on Guam, it is best to get permission before hiking on private land and respect no trespassing signs.

    According to NOAA Science and Operations Officer Roger Edson, Jesus Pangelinan is the contact for those who wish to hike on this private land. Mr. Pangelinan can be reached at (671) 477-9269.
    Source: http://theguamguide.com
    This video series is to build resiliency amongst service members and their families stationed on Guam by experiencing local culture and more.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 10:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 555165
    VIRIN: 170916-F-JR305-001
    Filename: DOD_104913741
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adventuring Guam Video Series #2: Hiking to Ague Cove, by A1C Phillip M Guadiana-Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

