Our first hike as the Adventuring Guam team to Ague Cove.
As with any hike on Guam, it is best to get permission before hiking on private land and respect no trespassing signs.
According to NOAA Science and Operations Officer Roger Edson, Jesus Pangelinan is the contact for those who wish to hike on this private land. Mr. Pangelinan can be reached at (671) 477-9269.
Source: http://theguamguide.com
This video series is to build resiliency amongst service members and their families stationed on Guam by experiencing local culture and more.
This work, Adventuring Guam Video Series #2: Hiking to Ague Cove, by A1C Phillip M Guadiana-Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
