Marines with Marine Rotation Force-Europe participate in a company attack exercise as part of Exercise Aurora 17 in Sweden.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 06:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|555157
|VIRIN:
|170926-F-NA915-942
|Filename:
|DOD_104913712
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|GNESTA, SE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Company Attack Aurora 17 web, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
