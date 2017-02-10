(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MTA Malaysia VBSS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALAYSIA

    10.02.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The U.S. Navy joined their Malaysian counterparts for visit, board, search and seizure training, exchanging knowledge and skills while enhancing maritime security during Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 03:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555155
    VIRIN: 171002-N-GR361-001
    Filename: DOD_104913689
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTA Malaysia VBSS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Malaysia
    Maritime Training Activity
    MTA Malaysia

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT