The U.S. Navy joined their Malaysian counterparts for visit, board, search and seizure training, exchanging knowledge and skills while enhancing maritime security during Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 03:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555155
|VIRIN:
|171002-N-GR361-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104913689
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MTA Malaysia VBSS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
