    1-91 Cavalry Practices Mass Casualty Response

    ADAžI, LATVIA

    09.25.2017

    Video by Robert L Kunzig 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    The soldiers of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, currently forward deployed to Adaži, Latvia, are keeping sharp on the vital skill of combat lifesaving. The ability to quickly identify and treat critical wounds enables soldiers to survive injuries that might otherwise be fatal. (U.S. Navy video by LTJG Rob Kunzig/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 03:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555153
    VIRIN: 171002-N-YG116-001
    Filename: DOD_104913687
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ADAžI, LV 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 Cavalry Practices Mass Casualty Response, by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    first aid
    combat lifesaver
    91st Cavalry Regiment
    first responder
    medic
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    Army
    training
    mass casualty
    173rd
    Latvia
    1-91 Cav
    Baltics
    173rd Cavalry Regiment

