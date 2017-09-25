1-91 Cavalry Practices Mass Casualty Response

The soldiers of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, currently forward deployed to Adaži, Latvia, are keeping sharp on the vital skill of combat lifesaving. The ability to quickly identify and treat critical wounds enables soldiers to survive injuries that might otherwise be fatal. (U.S. Navy video by LTJG Rob Kunzig/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 03:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555153
|VIRIN:
|171002-N-YG116-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104913687
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ADAžI, LV
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
