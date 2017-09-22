(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Soldier Interview - Blackhawks Folding Blades

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2017

    Video by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Japan

    USARJ Public Affairs interviewed SGT Justin Wood (3-25 Aviation Regiment),
    SGT Jonathan Maldonado (2-25 Aviation Regiment), and SPC Mackenzie Penny (2-25 Aviation) about their experiences in Pacific Pathways. The interview was conducted at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, during the folding of blades for the UH-60 and HH-60 Blackhawks on September 22, 2017, after the conclusion of Orient Shield 2017.

    Courtesy of Vanessa Schell.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 02:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 555142
    VIRIN: 170922-A-HP734-001
    Filename: DOD_104913580
    Length: 00:07:54
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Soldier Interview - Blackhawks Folding Blades, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

