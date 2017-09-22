Aviation Soldier Interview - Blackhawks Folding Blades

USARJ Public Affairs interviewed SGT Justin Wood (3-25 Aviation Regiment),
SGT Jonathan Maldonado (2-25 Aviation Regiment), and SPC Mackenzie Penny (2-25 Aviation) about their experiences in Pacific Pathways. The interview was conducted at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, during the folding of blades for the UH-60 and HH-60 Blackhawks on September 22, 2017, after the conclusion of Orient Shield 2017.
Courtesy of Vanessa Schell.
