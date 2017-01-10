171001-N-GC965-001 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 1, 2017). In the third episode of “Characters”, we are introduced to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua McConchie, assigned to Security department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), provides ship security for personnel. “Characters” is a personality feature series highlighting Sailors around the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ramon Go/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 22:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555133
|VIRIN:
|171001-N-GC965-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104913415
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Character Series: Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua McConchie, by PO2 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT