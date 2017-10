Character Series: Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua McConchie

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



171001-N-GC965-001 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 1, 2017). In the third episode of “Characters”, we are introduced to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua McConchie, assigned to Security department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), provides ship security for personnel. “Characters” is a personality feature series highlighting Sailors around the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ramon Go/Released)