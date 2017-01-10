(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Character Series: Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua McConchie

    5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA

    10.01.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ramon Go 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    171001-N-GC965-001 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 1, 2017). In the third episode of “Characters”, we are introduced to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua McConchie, assigned to Security department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), provides ship security for personnel. “Characters” is a personality feature series highlighting Sailors around the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ramon Go/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 22:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555133
    VIRIN: 171001-N-GC965-001
    Filename: DOD_104913415
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Character Series: Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua McConchie, by PO2 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS
    USS America (LHA 6)

