An Air and Marine Operations P-3 Airborne Early Warning crew lands in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The aircraft was filled with much needed supplies for residents affected by Hurricane Maria.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555126
|VIRIN:
|171001-A-BF123-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104913048
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP AMO P-3 Aircraft Lands in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico with Relief Supplies, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT