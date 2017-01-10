Lt. Quentin Long who is overseeing the vessel assessment and clean up in the Florida Keys from Hurricane Irma discusses the on-going salvage operations in the area, Oct. 1, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 17:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|555118
|VIRIN:
|171001-G-ZV557-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104912905
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MARATHON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Discusses Salvage of Boats Displaced by Hurricane Irma, by PO3 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
