    Coast Guard Discusses Salvage of Boats Displaced by Hurricane Irma

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    Lt. Quentin Long who is overseeing the vessel assessment and clean up in the Florida Keys from Hurricane Irma discusses the on-going salvage operations in the area, Oct. 1, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 17:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 555118
    VIRIN: 171001-G-ZV557-001
    Filename: DOD_104912905
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MARATHON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Discusses Salvage of Boats Displaced by Hurricane Irma, by PO3 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    USCG
    storm
    FL
    flooding
    response
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    disaster
    joint operations
    EPA
    Environmental Protection Agency
    Unified command
    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
    FWC
    Incident command post
    Florida Department of Environmental Protection
    Irma
    FDEP

