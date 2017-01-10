(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Rescues Entangled Sea Turtle Off Cuttyhunk Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUTTYHUNK, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard Station Menemsha 29-foot response boat crew rescued a sea turtle tangled in a lobster pot off Cuttyhunk Island, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The sea turtle swam away when it was freed. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Queen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555105
    VIRIN: 171001-G-G0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_104912748
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CUTTYHUNK, MA, US 
    Web Views: 87
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Rescues Entangled Sea Turtle Off Cuttyhunk Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sea turtle
    Coast Guard
    living marine resources
    menemsha
    29-foot rbs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT