A Coast Guard Station Menemsha 29-foot response boat crew rescued a sea turtle tangled in a lobster pot off Cuttyhunk Island, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The sea turtle swam away when it was freed. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Queen)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555105
|VIRIN:
|171001-G-G0101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104912748
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CUTTYHUNK, MA, US
|Web Views:
|87
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Rescues Entangled Sea Turtle Off Cuttyhunk Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT