    5 Days to Deploy: 332nd Transportation Battalion conducts DRE Level III

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kirk Bell 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Lead: There was a time that America's Army Reserve needed weeks or even months to deploy troops overseas. Today, it can send Soldiers and their equipment into battle in mere days. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirk Bell documents how one such Army Reserve unit--the 332nd Transportation Battalion from Tampa, Fla.--can muster and mobilize its men and materiel to any corner of world within 96 hours thanks to realistic training simulations produced by Deployment Readiness Exercise Level III.

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kirk Bell, 641st Regional Support Group

    Locations:
    1. Tampa, Fla.
    2. MacDill Air Force, Fla.

    Dates of Exercise: Sept. 25-29, 2017

    Total Running Time: 01:49

    Interviews:

    00:35 Capt. Martin Louis, Commander, Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 332nd Transportation Battalion

    00:55 Sgt. Kayla Kral, Movement Officer, Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 332nd Transportation Battalion

    01:09 Spc. Sergio Velazquez, Transportation Management Coordinator, 332nd Transportation Battalion

    01:34: Spc. Sara-Ann Mutter, Transportation Management Coordinator, 332nd Transportation Battalion

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 Days to Deploy: 332nd Transportation Battalion conducts DRE Level III, by SSG Kirk Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

