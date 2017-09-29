5 Days to Deploy: 332nd Transportation Battalion conducts DRE Level III

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lead: There was a time that America's Army Reserve needed weeks or even months to deploy troops overseas. Today, it can send Soldiers and their equipment into battle in mere days. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirk Bell documents how one such Army Reserve unit--the 332nd Transportation Battalion from Tampa, Fla.--can muster and mobilize its men and materiel to any corner of world within 96 hours thanks to realistic training simulations produced by Deployment Readiness Exercise Level III.



Story by Staff Sgt. Kirk Bell, 641st Regional Support Group



Locations:

1. Tampa, Fla.

2. MacDill Air Force, Fla.



Dates of Exercise: Sept. 25-29, 2017



Total Running Time: 01:49



Interviews:



00:35 Capt. Martin Louis, Commander, Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 332nd Transportation Battalion



00:55 Sgt. Kayla Kral, Movement Officer, Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 332nd Transportation Battalion



01:09 Spc. Sergio Velazquez, Transportation Management Coordinator, 332nd Transportation Battalion



01:34: Spc. Sara-Ann Mutter, Transportation Management Coordinator, 332nd Transportation Battalion