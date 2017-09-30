(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Delivers 28,000 lbs of Supplies to Vieques Island, Puerto Rico

    VIEQUES, PUERTO RICO

    09.30.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Elm, a 225-foot Keeper Class buoy tender homeported at the Sector Field Office in Fort Macon, North Carolina, deliver 28,000 lbs of supplies in Vieques Island, Puerto Rico for distribution to the victims of Hurricane Maria, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555075
    VIRIN: 170930-G-XO423-1001
    Filename: DOD_104912163
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: VIEQUES, PR 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Delivers 28,000 lbs of Supplies to Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, by PO1 Michael De Nyse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Rio Grande
    CGIS
    Hurricane Maria

