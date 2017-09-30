U.S. Coast Guard Delivers 28,000 lbs of Supplies to Vieques Island, Puerto Rico

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Elm, a 225-foot Keeper Class buoy tender homeported at the Sector Field Office in Fort Macon, North Carolina, deliver 28,000 lbs of supplies in Vieques Island, Puerto Rico for distribution to the victims of Hurricane Maria, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse)
|09.30.2017
|10.01.2017 09:38
|Package
|555075
|170930-G-XO423-1001
|DOD_104912163
|00:04:02
|VIEQUES, PR
|16
|3
|3
|0
