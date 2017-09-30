(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAID shipment to Dominica

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Raymond Sarracino 

    U.S. Southern Command

    USAID shipment of relief supplies being loaded at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida aboard a USAF C-130-J en route to Dominica.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555052
    VIRIN: 170930-O-XB980-166
    Filename: DOD_104911783
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID shipment to Dominica, by Raymond Sarracino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    HOMESTEAD
    USAID
    Dominica
    HARB
    VIPR

