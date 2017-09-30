(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAID shipment to Dominica

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Raymond Sarracino 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A USAID shipment of relief supplies is loaded aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130-J to be delivered to residents of the island of Dominica, who were affected by the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 20:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555051
    VIRIN: 170930-O-XB980-492
    Filename: DOD_104911782
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID shipment to Dominica, by Raymond Sarracino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    Homestead Air Reserve Base
    SOUTHCOM
    USAID
    Dominica
    HARB
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

