A USAID shipment of relief supplies is loaded aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130-J to be delivered to residents of the island of Dominica, who were affected by the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 20:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555051
|VIRIN:
|170930-O-XB980-492
|Filename:
|DOD_104911782
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
This work, USAID shipment to Dominica, by Raymond Sarracino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
