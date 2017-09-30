(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cannon Air Force Base Open House

    CLOVIS, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 2017 Open House at Cannon AFB to commemorate the 10 years of AFSOC.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    open house
    cannon afb
    afsoc

