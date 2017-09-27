Invictus Games 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team US athletes compete in various track events for the Invictus Games, Toronto, Canada on Sept. 29, 2017. The Invictus Games, Sept. 23-30, is an international program Paralympic-style, multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry of Wales, in which wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, archery, cycling, wheelchair tennis, powerlifting, golf, swimming, and indoor rowing. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan)