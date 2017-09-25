(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    French Desert Commando Course 2017

    DJIBOUTI

    09.25.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan McDivitt 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa train with French forces during the French Desert Commando Course. The course teaches participants vital skills in desert survival and combat.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Desert Commando Course 2017, by SrA Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    French Forces
    United States Army
    CJTF-HOA
    United States Armed Forces
    French Desert Commando Course

