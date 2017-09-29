(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oregon Air National Guard Members Deploy to Support Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OR, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    142nd Fighter Wing

    B-roll and interview

    PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ore. – Members of the Oregon Air
    National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing Communications Flight have deployed from
    Portland, Ore. , to provide communications support for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto
    Rico.

    Eight Oregon Air National Guardsmen departed from Portland Air National Guard Base at
    around 7:30 p.m. on a C-17 aircraft from Orange County, New York to San Juan, Puerto
    Rico. In Puerto Rico, the Airmen will establish radio and internet communications.
    These airmen are part of a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC)
    package. The JISCC provides voice (VoIP phone), data, and radio communications
    capability to an incident commander. The JISCC was developed from lessons learned
    during 9/11 and has been refined based on experience during incidents such as
    Hurricane Katrina. One of the key features of the JISCC is it provides access to both
    military and commercial networks as well as providing interconnectivity between
    military, first responders, and other local radio systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 04:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 554978
    VIRIN: 170929-F-IW846-834
    Filename: DOD_104910959
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Air National Guard Members Deploy to Support Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    Puerto Rico
    JISCC
    Hurricane Relief
    hurricane maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT