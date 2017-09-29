B-roll and interview
PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ore. – Members of the Oregon Air
National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing Communications Flight have deployed from
Portland, Ore. , to provide communications support for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto
Rico.
Eight Oregon Air National Guardsmen departed from Portland Air National Guard Base at
around 7:30 p.m. on a C-17 aircraft from Orange County, New York to San Juan, Puerto
Rico. In Puerto Rico, the Airmen will establish radio and internet communications.
These airmen are part of a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC)
package. The JISCC provides voice (VoIP phone), data, and radio communications
capability to an incident commander. The JISCC was developed from lessons learned
during 9/11 and has been refined based on experience during incidents such as
Hurricane Katrina. One of the key features of the JISCC is it provides access to both
military and commercial networks as well as providing interconnectivity between
military, first responders, and other local radio systems.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 04:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|554978
|VIRIN:
|170929-F-IW846-834
|Filename:
|DOD_104910959
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|34
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oregon Air National Guard Members Deploy to Support Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT