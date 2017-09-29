Oregon Air National Guard Members Deploy to Support Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/554978" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll and interview



PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ore. – Members of the Oregon Air

National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing Communications Flight have deployed from

Portland, Ore. , to provide communications support for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto

Rico.



Eight Oregon Air National Guardsmen departed from Portland Air National Guard Base at

around 7:30 p.m. on a C-17 aircraft from Orange County, New York to San Juan, Puerto

Rico. In Puerto Rico, the Airmen will establish radio and internet communications.

These airmen are part of a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC)

package. The JISCC provides voice (VoIP phone), data, and radio communications

capability to an incident commander. The JISCC was developed from lessons learned

during 9/11 and has been refined based on experience during incidents such as

Hurricane Katrina. One of the key features of the JISCC is it provides access to both

military and commercial networks as well as providing interconnectivity between

military, first responders, and other local radio systems.