    2017 Yudh Abhyas Excercise

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2017

    Video by Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Indian and US Army soldiers work together in the 2017 Yudh Abhyas exercise. Soldiers talk about their confidence in going into battle with each other.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 09.29.2017 20:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 554957
    VIRIN: 170920-A-QE526-107
    Filename: DOD_104910506
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Yudh Abhyas Excercise, by SGT Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th Infantry Regiment
    5th Battalion
    7th Infantry Division
    Battle Company
    ADGPI - Indian Army

