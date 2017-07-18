(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Body Composition Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    07.18.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Mason 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The Body Composition Test at Andersen AFB is a glimpse into the innerworkings of your health.

    Interviews:
    Neli Meier- Health Promotion Coordinator
    2nd Lt Brian Young Min- Student, Pilot Training

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 08.01.2017 00:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 541161
    VIRIN: 170801-F-AY741-001
    Filename: DOD_104662932
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Body Composition Test, by SrA Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Test
    Student
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Pilot Training
    U.S. Air Force
    Fitness Center
    36th Wing
    Reporting
    Body Composition
    SrA Robert Mason
    Neli Meier
    Health Promotion Coordinator
    2nd Lt Bryan Young Min

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT