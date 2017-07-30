(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fairchild SkyFest 2017 Air Show and Open House

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Bailey, Tech. Sgt. Monique Jose Duvall, Senior Airman Janelle Patiño and Senior Airman Michala Weller

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Video with music compilation of the Fairchild Air Force Base SkyFest 2017 Air Show and Open House.

    Videos shot by TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, SrA Michala Weller and SrA Janelle Patino. Produced by TSgt Jason Bailey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 21:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 541155
    VIRIN: 170731-F-SI676-001
    Filename: DOD_104662767
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild SkyFest 2017 Air Show and Open House, by TSgt Jason Bailey, TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, SrA Janelle Patiño and SrA Michala Weller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Travis Air Force Base
    SERE
    Air Show
    Air Force Band
    KC-135
    Spokane
    Nellis Air Force Base
    UAV
    Public Affairs
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Washington
    Creech Air Force Base
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    SkyFest 2017
    SkyFest17

