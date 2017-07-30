Video with music compilation of the Fairchild Air Force Base SkyFest 2017 Air Show and Open House.
Videos shot by TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, SrA Michala Weller and SrA Janelle Patino. Produced by TSgt Jason Bailey.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 21:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|541155
|VIRIN:
|170731-F-SI676-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104662767
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fairchild SkyFest 2017 Air Show and Open House, by TSgt Jason Bailey, TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, SrA Janelle Patiño and SrA Michala Weller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
