Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, CBIRF, participated in this year's Maryland Youth Impact Program that took place at the University of Maryland from July 10th to the 21st in College Park Md. The Youth Impact Program is a leadership development program who partners with universities, public school teachers and military service members across the United States to promote a positive development in low-income, urban based, at-risk middle school students in which the Marines provided an extra sense of discipline and order to the students while participating in reading, writing and math activities as well as giving life skills classes in the mornings. In the afternoons the students participated in Marine Corps physical training, pt, sessions, as well as a football tournament coached by the University of Maryland football players. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maverick S. Mejia/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 21:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|541145
|VIRIN:
|170731-M-VD672-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104662739
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|COLLEGE PARK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maryland Youth Impact Program 2017, by Cpl Maverick Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
