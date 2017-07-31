Maryland Youth Impact Program 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, CBIRF, participated in this year's Maryland Youth Impact Program that took place at the University of Maryland from July 10th to the 21st in College Park Md. The Youth Impact Program is a leadership development program who partners with universities, public school teachers and military service members across the United States to promote a positive development in low-income, urban based, at-risk middle school students in which the Marines provided an extra sense of discipline and order to the students while participating in reading, writing and math activities as well as giving life skills classes in the mornings. In the afternoons the students participated in Marine Corps physical training, pt, sessions, as well as a football tournament coached by the University of Maryland football players. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maverick S. Mejia/RELEASED)