    Maryland Youth Impact Program 2017

    COLLEGE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2017

    Video by Cpl. Maverick Mejia 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, CBIRF, participated in this year's Maryland Youth Impact Program that took place at the University of Maryland from July 10th to the 21st in College Park Md. The Youth Impact Program is a leadership development program who partners with universities, public school teachers and military service members across the United States to promote a positive development in low-income, urban based, at-risk middle school students in which the Marines provided an extra sense of discipline and order to the students while participating in reading, writing and math activities as well as giving life skills classes in the mornings. In the afternoons the students participated in Marine Corps physical training, pt, sessions, as well as a football tournament coached by the University of Maryland football players. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maverick S. Mejia/RELEASED)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 21:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 541145
    VIRIN: 170731-M-VD672-001
    Filename: DOD_104662739
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: COLLEGE PARK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Youth Impact Program 2017, by Cpl Maverick Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC CBIRF Youth Impact Program

