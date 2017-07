AMIE INTERNSHIP

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/541127" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SOME UNIVERSITY STUDENTS HAVE TRAVELED ACROSS THE WORLD TO LEARN FROM SOUTH KOREAN ENGINEERS. SGT LEE EXPLAIN THE UNIQUE EXPERIENCES.

THOSE WHO PASS THE AMIE EXAMINATION AFTER THE INTERNSHIP WILL GET OPPORTUNITIES FOR A JOB AS WELL AS HIGHER EDUCATION IN BOTH THE GOVERNMENT AND PRIVATE SECTORS.

PRODUCER: SGT LEE, JAE KI