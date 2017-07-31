(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Uniform Regulations While Operating a Motorcycle

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Effective immediately, the Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal's Office will cite and issue a 30-day riding suspension for the installation to riders in violation of the uniform order while operating a motorcycle on Camp Pendleton. Marine Corps Order P1020.34G and MCB-CAMPENO 1020.1A both cover uniform regulations while operating a motorcycle.

    motorcycle
    USMC
    marines
    eco p1020.34g
    mcbcampeno 1020.1a.

