Effective immediately, the Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal's Office will cite and issue a 30-day riding suspension for the installation to riders in violation of the uniform order while operating a motorcycle on Camp Pendleton. Marine Corps Order P1020.34G and MCB-CAMPENO 1020.1A both cover uniform regulations while operating a motorcycle.
