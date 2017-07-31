(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Day in the Life of a Camp Pendleton Firefighter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton Firefighter Rusty Duke talks about the daily routine of a firefighter on post. The Fire departments mission consists of fire suppression, emergency medical response, rescue, hazardous materials response and fire prevention services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 541111
    VIRIN: 170731-M-GR217-827
    Filename: DOD_104662474
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life of a Camp Pendleton Firefighter, by LCpl Lukas Kalinauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CampPen75

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT