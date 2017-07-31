Camp Pendleton Firefighter Rusty Duke talks about the daily routine of a firefighter on post. The Fire departments mission consists of fire suppression, emergency medical response, rescue, hazardous materials response and fire prevention services.
Date Taken:
|07.31.2017
Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 17:09
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|541111
VIRIN:
|170731-M-GR217-827
Filename:
|DOD_104662474
Length:
|00:00:53
Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of a Camp Pendleton Firefighter, by LCpl Lukas Kalinauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
