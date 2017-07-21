(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Base Lewis McChord Garrison Headquarters Change of Command

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2017

    Video by Robert Martin 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    Hundreds of service members, dignitaries and community members turned out to Watkins Field on Lewis Main, Friday 28 July 2017 for the Change of Command Ceremony to welcome Col. Nicole M.Lucas, Incoming Garrison Commander, and bid farewell to Col. Daniel S. Morgan, Outgoing Garrison Commander.

    Brenda Lee McCullough, the Installation Management Command director of readiness, officiated the ceremony. She spoke of Morgan’s exemplary leadership and transformations that occurred at the installation under his command.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 17:52
    jblm
    change of command

