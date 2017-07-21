Hundreds of service members, dignitaries and community members turned out to Watkins Field on Lewis Main, Friday 28 July 2017 for the Change of Command Ceremony to welcome Col. Nicole M.Lucas, Incoming Garrison Commander, and bid farewell to Col. Daniel S. Morgan, Outgoing Garrison Commander.
Brenda Lee McCullough, the Installation Management Command director of readiness, officiated the ceremony. She spoke of Morgan’s exemplary leadership and transformations that occurred at the installation under his command.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|541108
|VIRIN:
|170721-D-ML822-712
|Filename:
|DOD_104662471
|Length:
|00:47:33
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Base Lewis McChord Garrison Headquarters Change of Command, by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
