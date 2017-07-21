Joint Base Lewis McChord Garrison Headquarters Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hundreds of service members, dignitaries and community members turned out to Watkins Field on Lewis Main, Friday 28 July 2017 for the Change of Command Ceremony to welcome Col. Nicole M.Lucas, Incoming Garrison Commander, and bid farewell to Col. Daniel S. Morgan, Outgoing Garrison Commander.



Brenda Lee McCullough, the Installation Management Command director of readiness, officiated the ceremony. She spoke of Morgan’s exemplary leadership and transformations that occurred at the installation under his command.