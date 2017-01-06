Today in History: 5th Marines at Belleau Wood

On this day in 1918, Marines with the 5th Marine Regiment, fought alongside U.S. Army, British and French forces against the German Spring Offensive at the Battle of Belleau Wood. Allied forces continued through enemy lines despite the sizeable forces they faced. The results of this battle helped shaped the Marine Corps into the fighting force we have today. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment continue the legacy of the Marine Corps with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corp Video by Cpl. Justin Huffty)
