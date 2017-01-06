Today in History: 5th Marines at Belleau Wood

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528967" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this day in 1918, Marines with the 5th Marine Regiment, fought alongside U.S. Army, British and French forces against the German Spring Offensive at the Battle of Belleau Wood. Allied forces continued through enemy lines despite the sizeable forces they faced. The results of this battle helped shaped the Marine Corps into the fighting force we have today. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment continue the legacy of the Marine Corps with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corp Video by Cpl. Justin Huffty)