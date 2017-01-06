(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sayonara VAW-115

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.01.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew C. Duncker 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    The "Liberty Bells" final flight from Naval Air Facility Atsugi as they transition back to the United states after 44 years serving the U.S. 7th Fleet and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 20:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528928
    VIRIN: 170601-N-YD204-500
    Filename: DOD_104437102
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sayonara VAW-115, by PO3 Matthew C. Duncker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Naval Aviation

