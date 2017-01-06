The "Liberty Bells" final flight from Naval Air Facility Atsugi as they transition back to the United states after 44 years serving the U.S. 7th Fleet and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 20:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528928
|VIRIN:
|170601-N-YD204-500
|Filename:
|DOD_104437102
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sayonara VAW-115, by PO3 Matthew C. Duncker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT