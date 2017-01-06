(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines conduct urban demolition operations

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22 conduct urban breaching operations during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 24, 2017. The exercise was held in order to enhance their mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528922
    VIRIN: 170601-M-QZ305-001
    Filename: DOD_104436919
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines conduct urban demolition operations, by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CLB-22
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    urban breaching

