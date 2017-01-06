Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22 conduct urban breaching operations during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 24, 2017. The exercise was held in order to enhance their mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528922
|VIRIN:
|170601-M-QZ305-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104436919
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, Marines conduct urban demolition operations, by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
