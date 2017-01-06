A video that traces the history of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station's lineage back to World War II where they operated as the 3rd Combat Cargo Squadron where they flew the C-47 Skytrain. The 914th ARW would go on to fly the C-119 Flying Boxcar, C-130 Hercules, and their current air frame the KC-135 Stratotanker.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528906
|VIRIN:
|170601-F-HZ625-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104436654
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Niagara Falls 914th ARW Wing History, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT