Niagara Falls 914th ARW Wing History

A video that traces the history of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station's lineage back to World War II where they operated as the 3rd Combat Cargo Squadron where they flew the C-47 Skytrain. The 914th ARW would go on to fly the C-119 Flying Boxcar, C-130 Hercules, and their current air frame the KC-135 Stratotanker.