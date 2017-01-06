(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Niagara Falls 914th ARW Wing History

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Williams 

    914th Airlift Wing

    A video that traces the history of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station's lineage back to World War II where they operated as the 3rd Combat Cargo Squadron where they flew the C-47 Skytrain. The 914th ARW would go on to fly the C-119 Flying Boxcar, C-130 Hercules, and their current air frame the KC-135 Stratotanker.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528906
    VIRIN: 170601-F-HZ625-001
    Filename: DOD_104436654
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Niagara Falls 914th ARW Wing History, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    homecoming
    flyover
    KC-135
    Niagara Falls
    C-47
    C-119
    914th AW
    914th ARW

