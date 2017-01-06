(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AED Awareness

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Dantzler  

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    A PSA video about the benefits of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), coordinated by the PAD (Public Access Defibrillation) Program at Maxwell AFB, AL.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 15:19
    Category: PSA
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AED Awareness, by SrA Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Automated External Defibrillator
    AED
    Defibrillator
    Heart Attack
    Maxwell AFB
    Emergency
    AETC
    Saves Lives
    PAD
    Air University
    42 ABW
    42d Air Base Wing
    PAD Program
    Public Access Defibrillation

    • LEAVE A COMMENT