    Norwegian troops arrive in Lithuania - Without Subtitles

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2017

    Natochannel   

    Norwegian soldiers have arrived in Lithuania. Norway has sent around 200 troops to the country to join a multinational NATO battlegroup led by the Germans. The move is in support of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP), which has also seen the setting up of three other battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia and Poland. NATO’s eFP, decided at the Warsaw Summit in July 2016, is a response to changing security environments in the east of the Alliance.

    Earlier this year NATOChannel met with Lieutenant Silje Johansen Willassen, tank commander of the Telemark Batallion, during her pre-deployment training. Now she has arrived in Lithuania along with her platoon, ready to be part of the German-led battlegroup.

    NATO
    natochannel

