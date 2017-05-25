(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Flight

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    05.25.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jimmy Golden 

    Battle Group Poland

    U.S. and U.K. soldiers put “The Eye In The Sky” during a joint UAV mission

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Flight, by SGT Jimmy Golden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    interoperability
    eFP
    deterrence
    Allies
    Poland
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
    US Army Europe
    UAV
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    building relationships
    Mustang Troop
    15th Mechanized Brigade
    JFC Brunssum
    deter aggression
    Allied Joint Force Command
    Strong Europe
    Surveilance
    Enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    nation partnerships
    Blue Scorpions
    MCNE
    PUMA 17

