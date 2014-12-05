Soldier 2020 (TRADOC Short Version)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This production describes the Training and Doctrine Command's (TRADOC’s) efforts in the Soldier 2020 standards for the army profession, physical standards validation and gender integration study. This implementation plan has been initiated to evaluate every job in the Army and to determine the physical, mental and emotional requirements, regardless of gender. Created to encapsulate how Training and Doctrine Command trains its soldiers for each MOS involving physical capabilities that may meet, or exceed, the capabilities of the soldiers, regardless of gender. The goal is to identify the best qualified soldier for the job, which ultimately aids Army leadership in shaping our future force.