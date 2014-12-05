Soldier 2020 (TRADOC Short Version)

This production describes the Training and Doctrine Command's (TRADOC’s) efforts in the Soldier 2020 standards for the army profession, physical standards validation and gender integration study. This implementation plan has been initiated to evaluate every job in the Army and to determine the physical, mental and emotional requirements, regardless of gender. Created to encapsulate how Training and Doctrine Command trains its soldiers for each MOS involving physical capabilities that may meet, or exceed, the capabilities of the soldiers, regardless of gender. The goal is to identify the best qualified soldier for the job, which ultimately aids Army leadership in shaping our future force.
