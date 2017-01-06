COAST GUARD PARATUS REPORT JUNE 1

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Personnel Service Center will be hosting 15 enlisted advanced education panels for Assignment year 2018. Check out the link for more details, including deadlines: https://cg.portal.uscg.mil/units/psc/psc-epm/SitePages/Panels.aspx



Whether your goal is weight loss, increased stamina or muscle gain, ensure you're informed of what you're taking - and if it's prohibited. Check out the Operation Supplement Safety website: https://www.opss.org/ and the list of dietary supplement “ingredients” prohibited by the Department of Defense: https://www.opss.org/articles/dietary-supplement-%E2%80%9Cingredients%E2%80%9D-prohibited-department-defense.



Have you responded to the email you received regarding your eligibility for the Blended Retirement System (BRS)? Make sure you let them know. Check out more info on BRS: http://militarypay.defense.gov/BlendedRetirement/ as well as the BRS comparison calculator: http://militarypay.defense.gov/Calculators/BRS/.



Have suggestions on what you'd like to see in upcoming Reports? Leave your suggestions in the comments below (you must be logged into your Facebook account to leave a comment) or email us at socialmedia@uscg.mil!