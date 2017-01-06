(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COAST GUARD PARATUS REPORT JUNE 1

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    The Coast Guard Personnel Service Center will be hosting 15 enlisted advanced education panels for Assignment year 2018. Check out the link for more details, including deadlines: https://cg.portal.uscg.mil/units/psc/psc-epm/SitePages/Panels.aspx

    Whether your goal is weight loss, increased stamina or muscle gain, ensure you're informed of what you're taking - and if it's prohibited. Check out the Operation Supplement Safety website: https://www.opss.org/ and the list of dietary supplement “ingredients” prohibited by the Department of Defense: https://www.opss.org/articles/dietary-supplement-%E2%80%9Cingredients%E2%80%9D-prohibited-department-defense.

    Have you responded to the email you received regarding your eligibility for the Blended Retirement System (BRS)? Make sure you let them know. Check out more info on BRS: http://militarypay.defense.gov/BlendedRetirement/ as well as the BRS comparison calculator: http://militarypay.defense.gov/Calculators/BRS/.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 528852
    VIRIN: 170601-G-OY189-169
    Filename: DOD_104435805
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COAST GUARD PARATUS REPORT JUNE 1, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PARATUS REPORT

