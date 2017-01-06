The Coast Guard Personnel Service Center will be hosting 15 enlisted advanced education panels for Assignment year 2018. Check out the link for more details, including deadlines: https://cg.portal.uscg.mil/units/psc/psc-epm/SitePages/Panels.aspx
Whether your goal is weight loss, increased stamina or muscle gain, ensure you're informed of what you're taking - and if it's prohibited. Check out the Operation Supplement Safety website: https://www.opss.org/ and the list of dietary supplement “ingredients” prohibited by the Department of Defense: https://www.opss.org/articles/dietary-supplement-%E2%80%9Cingredients%E2%80%9D-prohibited-department-defense.
Have you responded to the email you received regarding your eligibility for the Blended Retirement System (BRS)? Make sure you let them know. Check out more info on BRS: http://militarypay.defense.gov/BlendedRetirement/ as well as the BRS comparison calculator: http://militarypay.defense.gov/Calculators/BRS/.
This work, COAST GUARD PARATUS REPORT JUNE 1, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
