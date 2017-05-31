(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK Troops movement to Bulgarian borders

    BULGARIA

    05.31.2017

    UK convoy departures from “KANDILAPTI” camp, Alexandroupoli city-Greece. Greek Armed forces contributed along with the local police and customs authorities ensuring the safety and smooth onwards movement of the UK military vehicles and trucks towards the Hellenic- Bulgarian boarders, on May 31, 2017.

    The convoy will travel through Bulgaria to its destination of Cincu training ground in Romania to participate in NATO exercise Noble Jump 2017.


    Shot List:

    00:00:16 (WS) Drone UK vehicles convoy preparing to leave from camp “KANDILAPTI”
    00:00:17 (WS) Drone UK vehicles convoy departures from camp “KANDILAPTI”
    00:00:23 (WS) UK vehicles convoy departures from camp “KANDILAPTI”
    00:00:35 (WS) UK collar vehicles join the ring road
    00:00:44 (WS) UK TRUCK MAN SV UST leaves the Hellenic camp
    00:00:50 (WS) UK TRUCK MAN 9T SU leaves the Hellenic camp
    00:00:57 (MS) UK TRUCK MAN 9T SU & Land Rover TUM moving are moving inside the camp
    00:01:01 (WS) UK soldier guides Land Rover TUM driver
    00:01:07 (WS) UK soldiers prepare the vehicles
    00:01:12 (MS) UK driver and co driver preparing to leave the camp
    00:01:18 (WS) UK 2st vehicle line preparing to leave the camp
    00:01:22 (WS) Hellenic Police heading the 2nd UK vehicle line
    00:01:26 (WS) Greek police authorities providing safe entrance to the ring road for the UK vehicles
    00:01:31 (WS) UK MAN SV UST, man 9T SU, Land Rover leaves the camp
    00:01:37 (MS) Greek police authorities providing safe entrance to the ring road for the UK vehicle
    00:01:41 (WS) Greek MP providing security exit for the 2nd UK convoy
    00:01:46 (WS) Greek police as well as Greek MPs GD 290 Mercedes Jeep escorting the 2nd UK vehicle line
    00:02:04 (WS) Drone UK Convoy leaves the camp
    00:02:21 (WS) UK Land Rover’s TUM make the 3rd vehicle line
    00:02:34 (COP) UK MAN 9T SU co driver
    00:02:38 (WS) Greek police escorting the UK vehicle line
    00:02:45 (MS) UK military ambulance in the ring road
    00:02:51 (WS) Drone 3rd UK vehicle convoy in the highway
    00:03:17 (WS) Drone 3rd UK vehicle convoy in the highway
    00:03:42 (WS) 4th UK vehicle convoy in the highway
    00:04:11 (WS) Drone 7th UK vehicle convoy in the highway

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528845
    VIRIN: 170531-F-ZZ999-954
    Filename: DOD_104435690
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK Troops movement to Bulgarian borders, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Bulgaria
    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    ExerciseNobleJump17

