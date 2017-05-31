NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK Troops movement to Bulgarian borders

UK convoy departures from “KANDILAPTI” camp, Alexandroupoli city-Greece. Greek Armed forces contributed along with the local police and customs authorities ensuring the safety and smooth onwards movement of the UK military vehicles and trucks towards the Hellenic- Bulgarian boarders, on May 31, 2017.
The convoy will travel through Bulgaria to its destination of Cincu training ground in Romania to participate in NATO exercise Noble Jump 2017.
Shot List:
00:00:16 (WS) Drone UK vehicles convoy preparing to leave from camp “KANDILAPTI”
00:00:17 (WS) Drone UK vehicles convoy departures from camp “KANDILAPTI”
00:00:23 (WS) UK vehicles convoy departures from camp “KANDILAPTI”
00:00:35 (WS) UK collar vehicles join the ring road
00:00:44 (WS) UK TRUCK MAN SV UST leaves the Hellenic camp
00:00:50 (WS) UK TRUCK MAN 9T SU leaves the Hellenic camp
00:00:57 (MS) UK TRUCK MAN 9T SU & Land Rover TUM moving are moving inside the camp
00:01:01 (WS) UK soldier guides Land Rover TUM driver
00:01:07 (WS) UK soldiers prepare the vehicles
00:01:12 (MS) UK driver and co driver preparing to leave the camp
00:01:18 (WS) UK 2st vehicle line preparing to leave the camp
00:01:22 (WS) Hellenic Police heading the 2nd UK vehicle line
00:01:26 (WS) Greek police authorities providing safe entrance to the ring road for the UK vehicles
00:01:31 (WS) UK MAN SV UST, man 9T SU, Land Rover leaves the camp
00:01:37 (MS) Greek police authorities providing safe entrance to the ring road for the UK vehicle
00:01:41 (WS) Greek MP providing security exit for the 2nd UK convoy
00:01:46 (WS) Greek police as well as Greek MPs GD 290 Mercedes Jeep escorting the 2nd UK vehicle line
00:02:04 (WS) Drone UK Convoy leaves the camp
00:02:21 (WS) UK Land Rover’s TUM make the 3rd vehicle line
00:02:34 (COP) UK MAN 9T SU co driver
00:02:38 (WS) Greek police escorting the UK vehicle line
00:02:45 (MS) UK military ambulance in the ring road
00:02:51 (WS) Drone 3rd UK vehicle convoy in the highway
00:03:17 (WS) Drone 3rd UK vehicle convoy in the highway
00:03:42 (WS) 4th UK vehicle convoy in the highway
00:04:11 (WS) Drone 7th UK vehicle convoy in the highway
This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK Troops movement to Bulgarian borders, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
