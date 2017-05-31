NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK Troops movement to Bulgarian borders

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528845" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

UK convoy departures from “KANDILAPTI” camp, Alexandroupoli city-Greece. Greek Armed forces contributed along with the local police and customs authorities ensuring the safety and smooth onwards movement of the UK military vehicles and trucks towards the Hellenic- Bulgarian boarders, on May 31, 2017.



The convoy will travel through Bulgaria to its destination of Cincu training ground in Romania to participate in NATO exercise Noble Jump 2017.





Shot List:



00:00:16 (WS) Drone UK vehicles convoy preparing to leave from camp “KANDILAPTI”

00:00:17 (WS) Drone UK vehicles convoy departures from camp “KANDILAPTI”

00:00:23 (WS) UK vehicles convoy departures from camp “KANDILAPTI”

00:00:35 (WS) UK collar vehicles join the ring road

00:00:44 (WS) UK TRUCK MAN SV UST leaves the Hellenic camp

00:00:50 (WS) UK TRUCK MAN 9T SU leaves the Hellenic camp

00:00:57 (MS) UK TRUCK MAN 9T SU & Land Rover TUM moving are moving inside the camp

00:01:01 (WS) UK soldier guides Land Rover TUM driver

00:01:07 (WS) UK soldiers prepare the vehicles

00:01:12 (MS) UK driver and co driver preparing to leave the camp

00:01:18 (WS) UK 2st vehicle line preparing to leave the camp

00:01:22 (WS) Hellenic Police heading the 2nd UK vehicle line

00:01:26 (WS) Greek police authorities providing safe entrance to the ring road for the UK vehicles

00:01:31 (WS) UK MAN SV UST, man 9T SU, Land Rover leaves the camp

00:01:37 (MS) Greek police authorities providing safe entrance to the ring road for the UK vehicle

00:01:41 (WS) Greek MP providing security exit for the 2nd UK convoy

00:01:46 (WS) Greek police as well as Greek MPs GD 290 Mercedes Jeep escorting the 2nd UK vehicle line

00:02:04 (WS) Drone UK Convoy leaves the camp

00:02:21 (WS) UK Land Rover’s TUM make the 3rd vehicle line

00:02:34 (COP) UK MAN 9T SU co driver

00:02:38 (WS) Greek police escorting the UK vehicle line

00:02:45 (MS) UK military ambulance in the ring road

00:02:51 (WS) Drone 3rd UK vehicle convoy in the highway

00:03:17 (WS) Drone 3rd UK vehicle convoy in the highway

00:03:42 (WS) 4th UK vehicle convoy in the highway

00:04:11 (WS) Drone 7th UK vehicle convoy in the highway