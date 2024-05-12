(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFNORTH Bravo Comp COC

    SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BELGIUM

    12.05.2024

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army, Cpt. Danielle K. Cork relinquishes command of Bravo Company, Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), to 2nd Lt. Jose M. Marrero-Aguila during AFNORTH Battalion, USANATO, Change of Command Ceremony, Bldg. 102, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Belgium, May 24th, 2017. Speaker is, U.S. Army, Sgt. Shawn R. McNair, Bravo Company, AFNORTH Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH Bravo Comp COC, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

