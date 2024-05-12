U.S. Army, Cpt. Danielle K. Cork relinquishes command of Bravo Company, Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), to 2nd Lt. Jose M. Marrero-Aguila during AFNORTH Battalion, USANATO, Change of Command Ceremony, Bldg. 102, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Belgium, May 24th, 2017. Speaker is, U.S. Army, Sgt. Shawn R. McNair, Bravo Company, AFNORTH Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)
This work, AFNORTH Bravo Comp COC, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
