(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    89AW - SAMFOX!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2015

    Video by Adam White 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This production showcases the 89th Airlift Wing mission, as well as the units that make up the 89th Airlift Wing. It provides a virtual tour of the 89th Airlift Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2015
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528832
    VIRIN: 150211-F-F3230-0001
    PIN: 615203
    Filename: DOD_104435389
    Length: 00:08:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89AW - SAMFOX!, by Adam White, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    mission
    89th AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT