This production showcases the 89th Airlift Wing mission, as well as the units that make up the 89th Airlift Wing. It provides a virtual tour of the 89th Airlift Wing.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2015
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 08:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528832
|VIRIN:
|150211-F-F3230-0001
|PIN:
|615203
|Filename:
|DOD_104435389
|Length:
|00:08:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 89AW - SAMFOX!, by Adam White, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
