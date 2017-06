NOBLE JUMP 17 - Polish Army transports vehicles to Romania

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dozens of Polish infantry fighting vehicles and army trucks have been loaded onto trains in Poland. They’re being transported to Cincu in Romania for an upcoming NATO exercise. Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries are taking part. They include Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United Kingdom.



This footage shows Polish troops from the 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade loading BWP-1 infantry fighting vehicles and army trucks onto trains in Świętoszów, Poland.



Video by Hubert Humka



Shot List:



1. (00:00) LONG SHOT – ARMY VEHICLES BEING LOADED ON TRAIN IN ŚWIĘTOSZÓW, POLAND

2. (00:05) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS FASTENING ARMY TRUCKS ON TRAIN

3. (00:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – MILITARY TRUCKS BEING LOADED ON TRAIN IN ŚWIĘTOSZÓW, POLAND

4. (00:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS SECURING TRUCKS ON TRAIN

5. (01:07) VARIOUS SHOTS – BWP-1 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE ARRIVING AT TRAIN STATION IN ŚWIĘTOSZÓW, POLAND

6. (01:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – BWP-1 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES BEING LOADED ON TRAIN IN ŚWIĘTOSZÓW, POLAND

7. (01:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS PASSING BY TRAIN LOADED WITH BWP-1 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES AND ARMY TRUCKS IN ŚWIĘTOSZÓW, POLAND

8. (01:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – BWP-1 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES BEING LOADED ON TRAIN IN ŚWIĘTOSZÓW, POLAND