Arctic Challenge Exercise 2017 B-Roll Part 7

Part 7

B-roll of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2017.



Arctic Challenge is a multinational training exercise to strengthen partnerships with other armed forces in the region. The purpose of the exercise is to practice mobilizing; evaluate aircraft, personnel and weapons capabilities; and train in multinational operations. The scenarios involve notional, simulated events, and combined flying operations between the countries.

The U.S. Air Force participated and deployed 12 F-15Cs and approximately 200 airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, to Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, to participate in Arctic Challenge Exercise 2017 from May 19 to June 2. Additionally, two KC-135s from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, deployed to Kallax Air Base, Sweden to support all participating aircraft.