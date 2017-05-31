NOBLE JUMP 17 - Spanish troops arrive in Greece

NATO's Rapid Deployable Corps, Spain troops arrival at Alexandroupolis International Airport “DEMOKRITOS”. Greek Armed forces contributed along with the local police and local authorities ensuring the safety and smooth onwards movement for the Spanish delegation, entering camp “KANDILAPTI”, on May 31, 2017.
Shot List:
00:00:00 (WS) Hellenic Helicopters (NH-90) landed at Alexandroupolis airport
00:00:04 (WS) NRDC ESP airplane landing at Alexandroupolis airport
00:00:13 (MS) NRDC ESP airplane landing
00:00:18 (WS) Airport ground security officer guides the plane
00:00:23 (MS) Airplane maneuvers
00:00:30 (WS) Airplane maneuvers
00:00:37 (WS) Greek local authorities near landing area
00:00:40 (MS) Special ground vehicles approaching the airplane
00:00:45 (WS) Greek Commander of JLSG division waits for the NRDC ESP troops to land
00:00:49 (WS) NRDC ESP airplane reaches its final position
00:00:53 (MS) Spanish LNO officer along with a JLSG Greek officer
00:01:02 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs
00:01:06 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs
00:01:13 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs
00:01:19 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs
00:01:23 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking along flight line
00:01:28 (WS) NRDC ESP Troops walking along flight line
00:01:35 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops boots on the ground
00:01:43 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops disembarking
00:01:53 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in
00:01:59 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in
00:02:03 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops entering airport facilities
00:01:08 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in
00:02:12 (MS) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers
00:02:18 (CU) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers
00:02:22 (MS) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers
00:02:30 (WS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in
00:02:34 (MS) Spanish Female NCO’s waiting to pass control point
00:02:39 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting to pass control point
00:02:43 (WS) NRDC ESP troops load their personal belongings into Greek buses
00:02:47 (MS) NRDC ESP troops load their personal belongings into Greek buses
00:02:52 (MS) NRDC ESP troops, leaving the airport escorted by the Greek MPs & Police authorities
00:03:06 (MS) Greek police vehicle protecting the airport entrance
00:03:12 (WS) Greek 680M Stayer truck preparing to leave the airport
00:03:19 (WS) NRDC ESP troops entering the Greek base, “KANDILAPTI” camp escorted by Greek police
00:03:31 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP troops entering the Greek base, “KANDILAPTI” camp escorted by Greek police
00:03:37 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops heading to the parking area inside the camp
00:03:48 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops reaching the parking area getting off the buses
00:04:06 (WS) NRDC ESP troops leaving the parking area
00:04:10 (MS) NRDC ESP officers entering a meeting room in the camp
00:04:16 (WS) Greek officer by JLSG division briefs the Spanish officers
00:04:20 (WS) COM Greek JLSG attends the meeting
00:04:24 (MS) COM Greek JLSG opening remarks to the audience
00:04:27 (WS) COM Greek JLSG opening remarks to the audience
00:04:30 (WS) Chief PAO/NRDC GR welcoming speech
00:04:34 (CU) NRDC ESP officers participating the meeting
00:04:39 (MS) NRDC ESP officers participating the meeting
Drone pilot 1: Warrant officer Theodorou Georgios
Drone pilot 2: Civilian Kevrekidis Anastasios
Cameraman 1: Sargent Major Fountoukidis Georgios
Cameraman 2: Sargent Patsouridis Efstathios
This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - Spanish troops arrive in Greece, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
