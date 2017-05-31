NOBLE JUMP 17 - Spanish troops arrive in Greece

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO's Rapid Deployable Corps, Spain troops arrival at Alexandroupolis International Airport “DEMOKRITOS”. Greek Armed forces contributed along with the local police and local authorities ensuring the safety and smooth onwards movement for the Spanish delegation, entering camp “KANDILAPTI”, on May 31, 2017.



Shot List:

00:00:00 (WS) Hellenic Helicopters (NH-90) landed at Alexandroupolis airport

00:00:04 (WS) NRDC ESP airplane landing at Alexandroupolis airport

00:00:13 (MS) NRDC ESP airplane landing

00:00:18 (WS) Airport ground security officer guides the plane

00:00:23 (MS) Airplane maneuvers

00:00:30 (WS) Airplane maneuvers

00:00:37 (WS) Greek local authorities near landing area

00:00:40 (MS) Special ground vehicles approaching the airplane

00:00:45 (WS) Greek Commander of JLSG division waits for the NRDC ESP troops to land

00:00:49 (WS) NRDC ESP airplane reaches its final position

00:00:53 (MS) Spanish LNO officer along with a JLSG Greek officer

00:01:02 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs

00:01:06 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs

00:01:13 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs

00:01:19 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs

00:01:23 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking along flight line

00:01:28 (WS) NRDC ESP Troops walking along flight line

00:01:35 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops boots on the ground

00:01:43 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops disembarking

00:01:53 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in

00:01:59 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in

00:02:03 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops entering airport facilities

00:01:08 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in

00:02:12 (MS) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers

00:02:18 (CU) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers

00:02:22 (MS) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers

00:02:30 (WS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in

00:02:34 (MS) Spanish Female NCO’s waiting to pass control point

00:02:39 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting to pass control point

00:02:43 (WS) NRDC ESP troops load their personal belongings into Greek buses

00:02:47 (MS) NRDC ESP troops load their personal belongings into Greek buses

00:02:52 (MS) NRDC ESP troops, leaving the airport escorted by the Greek MPs & Police authorities

00:03:06 (MS) Greek police vehicle protecting the airport entrance

00:03:12 (WS) Greek 680M Stayer truck preparing to leave the airport

00:03:19 (WS) NRDC ESP troops entering the Greek base, “KANDILAPTI” camp escorted by Greek police

00:03:31 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP troops entering the Greek base, “KANDILAPTI” camp escorted by Greek police

00:03:37 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops heading to the parking area inside the camp

00:03:48 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops reaching the parking area getting off the buses

00:04:06 (WS) NRDC ESP troops leaving the parking area

00:04:10 (MS) NRDC ESP officers entering a meeting room in the camp

00:04:16 (WS) Greek officer by JLSG division briefs the Spanish officers

00:04:20 (WS) COM Greek JLSG attends the meeting

00:04:24 (MS) COM Greek JLSG opening remarks to the audience

00:04:27 (WS) COM Greek JLSG opening remarks to the audience

00:04:30 (WS) Chief PAO/NRDC GR welcoming speech

00:04:34 (CU) NRDC ESP officers participating the meeting

00:04:39 (MS) NRDC ESP officers participating the meeting



Drone pilot 1: Warrant officer Theodorou Georgios

Drone pilot 2: Civilian Kevrekidis Anastasios



Cameraman 1: Sargent Major Fountoukidis Georgios

Cameraman 2: Sargent Patsouridis Efstathios