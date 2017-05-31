(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NOBLE JUMP 17 - Spanish troops arrive in Greece

    GREECE

    05.31.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples

    NATO's Rapid Deployable Corps, Spain troops arrival at Alexandroupolis International Airport “DEMOKRITOS”. Greek Armed forces contributed along with the local police and local authorities ensuring the safety and smooth onwards movement for the Spanish delegation, entering camp “KANDILAPTI”, on May 31, 2017.

    Shot List:
    00:00:00 (WS) Hellenic Helicopters (NH-90) landed at Alexandroupolis airport
    00:00:04 (WS) NRDC ESP airplane landing at Alexandroupolis airport
    00:00:13 (MS) NRDC ESP airplane landing
    00:00:18 (WS) Airport ground security officer guides the plane
    00:00:23 (MS) Airplane maneuvers
    00:00:30 (WS) Airplane maneuvers
    00:00:37 (WS) Greek local authorities near landing area
    00:00:40 (MS) Special ground vehicles approaching the airplane
    00:00:45 (WS) Greek Commander of JLSG division waits for the NRDC ESP troops to land
    00:00:49 (WS) NRDC ESP airplane reaches its final position
    00:00:53 (MS) Spanish LNO officer along with a JLSG Greek officer
    00:01:02 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs
    00:01:06 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs
    00:01:13 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs
    00:01:19 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops walking down airplane stairs
    00:01:23 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops walking along flight line
    00:01:28 (WS) NRDC ESP Troops walking along flight line
    00:01:35 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops boots on the ground
    00:01:43 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops disembarking
    00:01:53 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in
    00:01:59 (CU) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in
    00:02:03 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops entering airport facilities
    00:01:08 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in
    00:02:12 (MS) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers
    00:02:18 (CU) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers
    00:02:22 (MS) NRDC ESP troops passport documentation checked by Greek officers
    00:02:30 (WS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting for check in
    00:02:34 (MS) Spanish Female NCO’s waiting to pass control point
    00:02:39 (MS) NRDC ESP Troops waiting to pass control point
    00:02:43 (WS) NRDC ESP troops load their personal belongings into Greek buses
    00:02:47 (MS) NRDC ESP troops load their personal belongings into Greek buses
    00:02:52 (MS) NRDC ESP troops, leaving the airport escorted by the Greek MPs & Police authorities
    00:03:06 (MS) Greek police vehicle protecting the airport entrance
    00:03:12 (WS) Greek 680M Stayer truck preparing to leave the airport
    00:03:19 (WS) NRDC ESP troops entering the Greek base, “KANDILAPTI” camp escorted by Greek police
    00:03:31 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP troops entering the Greek base, “KANDILAPTI” camp escorted by Greek police
    00:03:37 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops heading to the parking area inside the camp
    00:03:48 (WS) Drone NRDC ESP Troops reaching the parking area getting off the buses
    00:04:06 (WS) NRDC ESP troops leaving the parking area
    00:04:10 (MS) NRDC ESP officers entering a meeting room in the camp
    00:04:16 (WS) Greek officer by JLSG division briefs the Spanish officers
    00:04:20 (WS) COM Greek JLSG attends the meeting
    00:04:24 (MS) COM Greek JLSG opening remarks to the audience
    00:04:27 (WS) COM Greek JLSG opening remarks to the audience
    00:04:30 (WS) Chief PAO/NRDC GR welcoming speech
    00:04:34 (CU) NRDC ESP officers participating the meeting
    00:04:39 (MS) NRDC ESP officers participating the meeting

    Drone pilot 1: Warrant officer Theodorou Georgios
    Drone pilot 2: Civilian Kevrekidis Anastasios

    Cameraman 1: Sargent Major Fountoukidis Georgios
    Cameraman 2: Sargent Patsouridis Efstathios

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528807
    VIRIN: 170531-F-TA811-155
    Filename: DOD_104435217
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - Spanish troops arrive in Greece, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Greece
    Spain
    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    ExerciseNobleJump17

