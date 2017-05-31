(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EVACUATING Under Fire! (Nugget)

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Spc. Don Kazery 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team evacuate local citizens to a safe zone during an exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. During the exercise the soldiers took indirect fire while defending a position held.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 03:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528779
    VIRIN: 170531-Z-PZ163-001
    Filename: DOD_104433833
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EVACUATING Under Fire! (Nugget), by SPC Don Kazery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    155ABCT
    155NTC17

