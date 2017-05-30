A Soldier from the Mississippi Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment gets an outside view looking in while his battalion trains at the National Training Center. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Needham brings us the story. (Mississippi National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 02:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528776
|VIRIN:
|170530-A-XA218-895
|Filename:
|DOD_104433749
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWTON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, An Outside View Looking In, by SSG Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
