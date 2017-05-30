(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ADA Protects the Brigade

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Newton's own 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment monitor the ground and skies at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Needham brings us the story. (Mississippi National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 02:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528775
    VIRIN: 170531-A-XA218-725
    Filename: DOD_104433535
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: BRANDON, MS, US
    Hometown: NEWTON, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADA Protects the Brigade, by SSG Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ADA
    National Training Center
    NTC
    1st Battalion
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d MPAD
    MSARNG
    1/204th
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Michael Needham
    155th ABCT
    Dixie Thunder
    204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    “Mississippi Rifles”
    155NTC17
    Staff Sgt. Michael Needham

