MWSS-473 Marines train in obstacle breaching during Maple Flag 50

COLD LAKE, AB, CANADA – A series of field Expedient Bangalore torpedoes created by combat engineers with Engineer Company, Detachment Bravo, Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, detonates clearing an abatis created by Canadian Armed Forces members, May 28, 2017 as part of exercise Maple Flag 50. Maple Flag is an annual, international military training event that maintains the alliance with Canadian and multinational air and ground forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Adam Myers/Released)