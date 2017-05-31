Organization of American States' Consultation of Ministers of Foreign Ministers meeting, Part 1
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES
05.31.2017
Courtesy Video
The Organization of American States' (OAS) Consultation of Ministers of Foreign Ministers meeting, in Washington, DC. Part 1 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 19:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|528758
|Filename:
|DOD_104432384
|Length:
|01:34:26
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
LEAVE A COMMENT