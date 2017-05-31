(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Organization of American States' Consultation of Ministers of Foreign Ministers meeting, Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State

    The Organization of American States' (OAS) Consultation of Ministers of Foreign Ministers meeting, in Washington, DC. Part 1 of 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 19:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 528758
    Filename: DOD_104432384
    Length: 01:34:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    OAS
    Organization of American States
    Under Secretary Tom Shannon

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT